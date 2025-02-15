Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $44.15 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Broadcom by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $233.04 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.09 and a 200 day moving average of $186.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

