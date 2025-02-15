Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Position Lowered by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 118,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $39.84 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $39.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

