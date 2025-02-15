Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

