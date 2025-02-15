Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Get Capri alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.06. Capri has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Capri by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.