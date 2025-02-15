CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $159.13.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

