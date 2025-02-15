Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.81). 38,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 74,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.80).

Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 475 ($5.98) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Celebrus Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

