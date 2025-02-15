Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.67. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

