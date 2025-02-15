Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 34 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

TT stock opened at $363.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $270.50 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.41 and a 200-day moving average of $377.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

