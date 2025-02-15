Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 170,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

