Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.87. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

