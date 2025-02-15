Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,966 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Chevron stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

