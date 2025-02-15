Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $32,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 321.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $152.77 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

