Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,368. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

