Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,368. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $6.30.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
