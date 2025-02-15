Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,440.00 and last traded at $1,441.18, with a volume of 3427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,425.27.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,307.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,283.49.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 17.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

