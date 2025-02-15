Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,440.00 and last traded at $1,441.18, with a volume of 3427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,425.27.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 3.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,307.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,283.49.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 17.40%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
