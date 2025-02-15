Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 630,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,674,000 after purchasing an additional 56,551 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

