Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 5,455 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 454.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after buying an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,346,000 after buying an additional 799,958 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,397,000 after buying an additional 375,573 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after buying an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $54.16 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

