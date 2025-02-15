Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 122 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

