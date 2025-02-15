Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 4,563 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.21.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

