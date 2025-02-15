Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 4,563 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.21.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 4.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.