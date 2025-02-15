Constant Guidance Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,328,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 12.6% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

