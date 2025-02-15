Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 737,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of CRSR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 1,829,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,031. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 89.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

