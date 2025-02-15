Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after buying an additional 15,736,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after buying an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,628,000 after buying an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,266,000 after buying an additional 195,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after purchasing an additional 284,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

