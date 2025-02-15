Covenant Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

