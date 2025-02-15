Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

