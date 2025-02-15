Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 332,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38.
Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.14%.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $209,562.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inge G. Thulin acquired 2,833 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,837.25. The trade was a 2,833.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa America cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.06.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
