Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 539 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.60 and a 52 week high of $561.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.96. The stock has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

