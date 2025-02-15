Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 408.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $2,566,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,082.83. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total transaction of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,554,708.90. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,798 shares of company stock worth $114,707,944. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.17.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $274.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.16.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

