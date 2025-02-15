Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Credo Technology Group stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,025. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.33 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $86.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $125,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at $395,224,837.92. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $268,703.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,709,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,943,065.98. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,305,679 shares of company stock worth $89,862,242. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

