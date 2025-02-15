CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $413.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $419.49. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.11 and its 200 day moving average is $306.73.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

