CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.810 EPS.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $413.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $223.09 and a 1 year high of $419.49. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,530.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.11 and its 200 day moving average is $306.73.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYBR
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.