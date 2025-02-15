Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

Shares of Daiwa House Industry stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.60.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

