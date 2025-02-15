Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Datadog updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

Datadog Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average is $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.04, for a total transaction of $393,203.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,514.32. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $4,531,757.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $42,709,780.10. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,586 shares of company stock worth $92,540,479 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

