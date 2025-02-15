Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $737.0 million-$741.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.9 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.93. Datadog has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $4,531,757.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,709,780.10. This represents a 9.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.