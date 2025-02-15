DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

UBER opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.