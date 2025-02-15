DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 665,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $58.03.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

