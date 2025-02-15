DeDora Capital Inc. Reduces Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.63. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $93.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

