Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 12th

BigBear.ai, General Electric, Boeing, Celestica, and Rocket Lab USA are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the manufacture, development, and sale of military equipment, technology, and services to support national defense and security operations. These stocks are often influenced by government contracts, geopolitical events, and defense spending, making them a popular investment choice for those looking to capitalize on the defense industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 78,814,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,502,719. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.17. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:GE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.73. 1,842,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,775. General Electric has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $211.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $226.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.21 and its 200 day moving average is $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

CLS traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, hitting $130.50. 1,951,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $144.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of RKLB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 8,345,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,608,689. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Further Reading