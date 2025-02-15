DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 17.22%.

DexCom Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $89.07 on Friday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

