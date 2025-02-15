DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Director Sells $29,600.00 in Stock

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,614.48. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DHI Group Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,359,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

