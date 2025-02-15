Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Trademark Financial Management LLC

Trademark Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,021 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.