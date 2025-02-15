Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE DCI opened at $68.49 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

