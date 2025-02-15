DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $200.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.45.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Up 3.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of DASH opened at $213.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.46. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $214.64.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $261,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at $67,233,117.60. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock worth $162,990,678. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.