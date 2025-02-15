Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.