Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.61 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.53). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 367.30 ($4.62), with a volume of 32,204 shares changing hands.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £109.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 422.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday purchased 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £49,748.40 ($62,615.98). Company insiders own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

Featured Stories

