Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EVF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

