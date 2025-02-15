ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Short Interest Up 67.0% in January

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ECARX Price Performance

ECARX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 2,402,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. ECARX has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ECARX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in ECARX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ECARX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ECARX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ECARX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ECARX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

