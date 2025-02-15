Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 302,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 156,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Up 15.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.06 million, a P/E ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewater Wireless Systems
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.