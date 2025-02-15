Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

EMR stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $123.30. 2,151,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,389. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

