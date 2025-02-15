Emma Walmsley Sells 120,653 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley sold 120,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.29), for a total value of £1,753,088.09 ($2,206,530.01).
GSK Price Performance
LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.06) on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,367.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,454.89.
GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
Further Reading
