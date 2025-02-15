Emma Walmsley Sells 120,653 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley sold 120,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.29), for a total value of £1,753,088.09 ($2,206,530.01).

GSK Price Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.06) on Friday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($22.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,367.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,454.89.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,820 ($22.91) to GBX 1,600 ($20.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.83 ($22.73).

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.