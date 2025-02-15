Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $11.51 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $158.90 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

