Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $595.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

