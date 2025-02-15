Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Up 79.3% in January

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,280,000 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the January 15th total of 23,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ENB traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,862,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.